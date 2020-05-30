e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane records 146 new cases, 4 Covid deaths

Thane records 146 new cases, 4 Covid deaths

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 00:32 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

For the eighth consecutive day, Thane city has reported more than 100 Covid positive cases on a single day. The city recorded 146 new cases on Friday. Four people, including a woman and three men, have died.

The death toll in the city has reached 79 while the total number of positive cases is 2,750.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “All the four deaths reported on Friday are from Thane civil hospital. A 63-year-old woman from Wagale Estate was admitted on May 19 and died on the same day. A 72-year-old man and a 40-year-old man from Indira Nagar and 62-year-old from Bhoir Compound also died after being infected.”

Over 2,242 people are in quarantine centres of Thane Municipal Corporation. Guardian minister Eknath Shinde surveyed the quarantine centre in New Horizon School on Ghodbunder on Friday after receiving several complaints of unhygienic condition.

Shinde said, “I have given directives to the TMC officials to ensure all facilities are provided to people in the quarantine facilities. The patients and close contacts residing in these centres should get nutritious diet, proper beds, blankets, pillow, medicines and clean toilets.”

top news
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In