Thane records 3 Covid deaths; cases double in a week

cities

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:43 IST

Three Covid patients died and 60 new cases were reported in Thane on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 671. This is the second highest single-day spike in the city.

The number of cases too has doubled in a week from 300 cases on May 1 to 671 cases till Saturday.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “Two out of the three patients died at home. A 67-year-old man from Kausa died on Saturday in his house. He had diabetes and tested positive on Saturday itself. In another case, a 57-year-old woman from Ramnagar in Thane died on May 8. She had hypertension and tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9, a day after her death. The third case is also of a 57-year-old woman, a resident of Diva, who died on May 4 at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.”

The number of deaths in the city is 24.

Mumbra saw the highest increase on Saturday with 14 cases, followed by Wagale Estate (12) and Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar (11).