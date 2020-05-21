e-paper
Thane records 4 Covid deaths, 96 new cases

Thane records 4 Covid deaths, 96 new cases

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 23:35 IST
Four Covid patients died while 96 new cases were recorded in the city on Thursday, the second highest one-day spike. The total number of cases in the city is 1,560 with 61 total deaths.

Two medical officers and three staffers of the health department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have tested positive following which 35 employees are quarantined.

The total number of Covid positive healthcare workers from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa has reached 21.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Three men and one woman died on Thursday. A 52-year-old woman from Khopat, a 80-year-old man from Kalwa, a 51-year-old man from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar and a 60-year-old man from Anandnagar in Kopri died after testing positive for Covid. Twenty-three new cases were recorded in Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward followed by 18 in Naupada-Kopri and 17 in Wagale Estate ward.”

The five people who tested positive from the health department of TMC had come in contact with a medical officer from Kalwa hospital who had come to TMC for a meeting.

An officer requesting anonymity said, “Around 35 people, including the health officers, are in quarantine. All of them will be tested. The department has been sealed again. The number of positive cases in Kalwa hospital has increased to 21, which includes around nine doctors. Some of the departments in the hospital are also sealed.”

