e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane records 5 Covid deaths, 149 new cases

Thane records 5 Covid deaths, 149 new cases

cities Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Five Covid deaths were reported in Thane on Wednesday, taking the total toll in the city to 103.

The total positive cases in the city are 3,449, with 149 new cases recorded on Wednesday.

Around 116 patients were also discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,544.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “Five people, including two women, died in the city after being infected. An 86-year-old woman from Khopat died at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa on May 19 while a 53-year-old woman from Kisannagar died in her home on May 28.”

An 80-year-old man died in Kaushalya Hospital, a 76-year-old man from Mumbra died in Kalsekar Hospital and a 47-year-old man from Shanti Nagar in Thane died in Horizon Prime Hospital.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has eased lockdown but the decision on what is allowed in the 280 containment zones will be taken by the assistant municipal commissioner of the respective zones. The TMC has allowed shops to open on alternate days.

In Naupada and Kopri, easing of lockdown will be in a planned manner. Naupada is in old Thane and has wholesale and retail markets.

An officer from Naupada ward said, “We have kept all shops shut till the midnight of June 4. We will ensure there is a proper system in place before these shops are allowed to open as the markets see a lot of crowd.”

top news
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In