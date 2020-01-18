Thane school kids learn history, science the fun way

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:28 IST

Students gathered around a replica of Sindhudurg fort on Friday evening at Shreerang Vidyalaya to learn more about the fort and its importance. The informative model of the fort was part of the three-day interschool competition called Oorja — the theme for this year is Energy Resources and Conservation.

“The fort built by students of Shreerang Vidyalaya had even the minutest detail and highlighted the importance of water and sun for protection. It also showed how these resources can be used wisely. In earlier days, forts were built in water bodies to make it difficult for the enemy to attack. Watch points were built strategically within the fort,” said Anya Srivastav, student of Class 4 from Sri Ma School.

Thane Municipal Corporation, Shreerang Education Society and Marathi Vidnyan Parishad have organised Oorja 2020.

Around 55 schools from across the city are participating in the festival that will conclude on Sunday. “With the aim to make science fun and at the same time informative, we have made provisions for a science carnival and research exposition. This is our third consecutive year and we have made use of creativity to ensure that it is entertaining and knowledgeable for students,” said Milind Ballal, chairman, Shreerang Education Society.

The festival began on Friday with inauguration of plant exhibition, a special walk through of mangroves and guest lecture . There were quiz and debate competitions.

“We took part in the quiz where we had to recognise bird sounds. It was a fun exercise and I learnt a lot about new sounds . We were divided into groups and had to write down the sounds we recognised,” said Reyansh Gandhi, Class 6 student from DAV School, Mulund. Around 15 schools participated in this competition.