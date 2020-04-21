Thane sees 2 Covid deaths; KDMC records 7 new cases

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:56 IST

Two women, who were Covid-19 positive, died in Thane on Tuesday, taking the total death toll in the city to six. With seven people testing positive on Tuesday, the total number of cases in Thane is 155.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “A 77- year-old woman from Vaity Wadi, admitted to Thane civil hospital, died on Tuesday. The woman had fainted few days ago and was taken to Jupiter Hospital. After initial treatment, she was moved to another private hospital, where she came in contact with a Covid positive person. She was then shifted to Thane civil hospital.”

A 58-year-old woman, admitted to Horizon Prime Hospital in Thane, succumbed to the infection. She was a resident of Chirag Nagar in Thane (W) and had come in close contact of a Covid positive person.

Malvi said, “Among the seven positive cases today are a five-month-old boy from Kranti Nagar; a one-year-old boy and his 28-year-old mother from Parsik Nagar.”

Seven new Covid-19 cases were reported from Kalyan and Dombivli on Tuesday. Among them is a six-month-old baby and three family members from Dombivli.

“We had quarantined 25 people after they came in touch with a Covid positive patient. From among them, seven tested positive,” said Dr Pratibha Paan Patil, epidemic officer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

So far, KDMC has reported 85 Covid-19 positive cases.