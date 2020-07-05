e-paper
Home / Cities / Thane teachers on Covid survey duty demand better facilities

Thane teachers on Covid survey duty demand better facilities

cities Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:19 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Teachers carrying out a Covid-19 survey in Thane city have alleged that no social distancing is maintained in most of the congested areas and slums, putting them at risk of infection. They have demanded accommodation in quarantine facilities so as not to risk spreading the infection to their families.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has roped in around 400 civic school teachers and around 200 from private schools to conduct a health survey to track down people who could have been infected by the coronavirus.

“We cover around 70 houses a day and have to work for eight hours daily. It is not only physically tiring, but we also have the mental stress of its impact on our health. Moreover, we do not have any quarantine facility to stay at. We return home every day knowing that our families are also at risk. When we visit densely-populated slum areas, there is no chance to maintain social distance,” said one of the teachers, on condition of anonymity.

The civic school teachers were roped in for the survey in May and private school teachers were asked to join in June to ease the load.

“We have been working continuously for over two months and hardly got a few days of break. If we are allowed to quarantine at home for 15 days on a rotational basis, it will help us to take care of our health. Moreover, some alternative in slum areas – like an open area where we take information from each family – will also be beneficial,” said another civic school teacher.

TMC claimed that even if the slums are congested, teachers are provided safety gear. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “We have provided preventive measures like face shields, masks, gloves and sanitisers to all those who are conducting health surveys. Those who are above 55 years of age are also allowed to work in the office.”

