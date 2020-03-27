The elderly should keep themselves occupied to escape the trauma of being confined within walls for three weeks

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:25 IST

Jayant Umranikar, president of International Longevity Centre-India and former director general of Maharashtra police share with Dheeraj Bengrut his take on the current Covid-19 situation with focus on senior citizens. The former Pune police commissioner is presently the director of Competitive Examination Centre in Savitribai Phule Pune University.

How are the elderly in society coping with the national lockdown announced by the prime minister to check the spread of coronavirus?

Many who have seen the blackouts enforced during the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars were prepared for a lockdown because coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) is highly contagious. However, the present 21-day lockdown is unprecedented. The seniors, who understand that they are the most vulnerable group, have reacted responsibly to the situation. They have remained indoors and kept themselves engaged in household work. The mobile literacy training programme for senior citizens, conducted by our organisation, International Longevity Centre-India, has come in handy for many of them. The mobile has become their friend and bank too! They are able to make online payments for their utilities and other online services. They also interact with their near and dear ones on Skype and other apps. Many are entertaining themselves by forwarding puzzles and quizzes, jokes and riddles on WhatsApp groups. The seniors are also using YouTube, Google and Netflix to entertain and get informed without stepping out of homes.

Issues faced by seniors during this lockdown period?

The threat of contagion is real for senior citizens, especially those having co-morbidities, like blood pressure, diabetes and heart ailments. Continuing with present medications and taking preventive measures against Covid-19 is a tough task. Keeping supplies of medicines as well as home provisions are taxing, but many self-help groups and volunteers have started taking care of senior citizens by delivering essentials at their doorstep and even tiffin-boxes, to many areas of Pune. Those living alone are getting help from young neighbours for essential commodities.

Advice for the elderly to cope with the current situation

Besides taking care of health, it is necessary that they keep themself occupied to escape the trauma of being confined to the house for three weeks. Positive attitude and regular exercise (mental and physical) helps to keep resistance at high levels. Avoiding unpleasantness at home, curbing ego and maintaining domestic harmony are essential. Social distancing and avoiding physical contact even with friends and relatives, especially grandchildren, is necessary. Seniors at retirement community homes or caregiving facilities should be taken care of appropriately with due precautions by the management by restricting visitors, including family members, in order to maintain a safe and sanitised environment. Facilities like Athashri, Aastha, Tapas of Pune and Snehanjali of Mumbai are good examples.

What should citizens, specially youth, do to help the elderly during this crisis?

Youth need to take care of their elder relatives physically and emotionally. They should not make senior citizens feels that they (seniors) have become a burden in these stressful times. They should try to anticipate the needs of seniors who might hesitate to ask for help. They should also keep track of the senior family members’ medications and try to reduce their anxiety levels. Volunteering and care-giving, while maintaining social distancing are the needs of the hour.