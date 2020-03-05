Their toil, hardship and resolve reap success, and admiration

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 18:29 IST

PUNE Six women were felicitated by a private firm on Wednesday for their significant and crucial role in agricultural development and allied fields. The occasion was to celebrate the success of women ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8.

Social activist Rajshree Tapkir and Kuldeep Jadhav, chief executive officer (CEO), Agrima Exim Pvt Ltd awarded the women trophies, gifts and the latter will also be eligible for short-term loans for their agro enterprises. The function was held on Wednesday at Elysium Banquets.

Agrima Exim Pvt Ltd is a private firm that deals in agriculture business.

Sonabai Shinde, Mayabai Kamlaker, Pooja Bhandari, Kalpana Varpe, Suvarna Khilegoon and Vanita Rathvadkar were felicitated for adopting new methods or trying to create new management standards in agriculture.

Jadhav said, “We are giving free training to farmers and are committed to ensure best prices for agriculture products to increase exports and extend all possible help to increase women’s participation in agricultural field and increase their income.”

The six women were shortlisted from the 28 selected in a survey conducted under the supervision of Jadhav.

The achievers

Sonabai Shinde

A farm labourer from Latur Nilanga and working in agro field since past 35 years, Sonabai has been honoured for her outstanding work in agricultural packaging products.

Mayabai Kamlaker

Mayabai has been successfully managing her work as farm labourer and home expenses for the past 35 years. The villager from Latur Nilanga was honoured with Green Lady award.

Pooja Bhandari

Though Pooja became a tractor driver in Pune due to economic compulsions, she has created a new women power in farming and changed the perception about women’s roles in agriculture. She was presented Agriculture Movement Samriddhi award

Kalpana Varpe

Kalpana started a school and rehabilitation centre in Pune after his son was denied admission to a school. Aniket Seva Bhavi currently schools 42 children, of which, 22 are orphans. She also completed a Diploma in Special Education (mental retardation) to start the school.

Suvarna Khilegoon

Hailing from Sangli Miraj, Suvarna implemented rainwater harvesting and drip irrigation system in her farmland. Working in farms for past 30 years, Suvarna was honoured with Farming Innovation Award.

Vanita Rathvadkar

As manager of a rice manufacturing plant in Khed Shivapur, Pune-based Vanita handles the sales and management departments of the firm. Vanita was presented Excellent Agriculture Management Award.