Home / Cities / Thick blanket of smog shrouds Haryana, AQI in 10 cities ‘severe’

Thick blanket of smog shrouds Haryana, AQI in 10 cities 'severe'

The stubble burning incidents also continued to rise in the state as the number of active fire locations (AFLs) crossed the 7,700-mark on Monday.

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
A blanket of dust hovers in Rohtak on Monday.
A blanket of dust hovers in Rohtak on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

A thick blanket of smog shrouded parts of Haryana on Monday even as the air quality index (AQI) of 10 cities was recorded ‘severe’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB, the AQI of Daruhera was 491 followed by Manesar (483), Gurugram (482), Hisar (480), Rohtak (473), Jind (464), Charkhi Dadri (473), Bhiwani (444), Sonepat (417).

The air quality of five cities—Kaithal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Palwal and Yamunanagar—was categorised as ‘very poor’ with AQI levels between 300 to 400. Residents of three cities—Ambala, Karnal and Panchkula— were exposed to ‘poor’ air with AQI levels between 200 to 300.

AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate. However, AQI between 201 to 300 is classified poor, 301 to 400 very poor and it crosses over to the severe zone at 401.

“Poor air quality with poisonous gases can irritate the eyes, nose and throat and may create problems for those suffering from Asthma and other respiratory conditions,” said Dr Shailnder Mamgai, medical superintendent at LNJP government hospital, Kurukshetra.

Farm fires cross 7,700-mark

The stubble burning incidents also continued to rise in the state as the number of active fire locations (AFLs) crossed the 7,700-mark on Monday.

With 358 fresh farm fires, the number of AFls in the state have risen to 7,712.

