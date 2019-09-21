Think about the client, not about money, SC judge Hemant Gupta tells advocates

cities

Reminiscing his days as a lawyer in Ludhiana, Supreme Court Judge Hemant Gupta, while addressing advocates at the district courts on Saturday, turned nostalgic and recalled how he used to sit in the old court building near Old Session Chowk over two decades ago. Gupta, who inaugurated a new block of the courts along with Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India, said that it is paramount for advocates to think about the client and not just money.

Speaking in Punjabi, Gupta said how he has an old association with Ludhiana.

“Ludhiana naal bada purana sath hai,” he said. “There was a dilapidated building in the early 2000s...then a new complex was made and now we have upgraded that also,” he said.

Gupta added that buildings will keep getting constructed but it is the work (of an advocate) that will speak.

“A litigant seeks justice when he comes to court. One is compelled to come here. No one (litigant) comes willingly. There are only two places where people never want to go – hospital and courts,” he said. He added that people will still get a chance to rejoice at a hospital but never get such a chance in courts. “We thus owe it to these people to fight for justice,” he said.

Gupta also lamented how while fighting cases where legal aid is provided, it is generally seen that the advocate does not show much sincerity towards the client. “When I was a lawyer, I had a friend who used to say he didn’t feel like fighting for those who didn’t give money,” he said. “I told him no one else knows that he is getting less money for fighting the case, neither the judge nor anyone else, so it is imperative to give your best for the client,” he said.

13 NEW COURTROOMS WITH HI-TECH FACILITIES

District and sessions judge-cum-chairman and district legal services authority Gurbir Singh said the newly inaugurated building comprised of an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre and 13 new courtrooms equipped with the latest facilities. He further informed that the building also had a conference hall, a training room, a kids room, and a record room.

He added that the new building was constructed and furnished at an expense of ₹26.87 crores.

Later, a cultural function was also organised at Guru Nanak Bhawan, here, where the judges also addressed the gathering.

