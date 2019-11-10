e-paper
Think twice before dumping garbage on roadsides; PCMC to file police complaints against culprits

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:43 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
PUNE Tired of miscreants dumping garbage on roadsides Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has now decided to file police complaints against those found guilty and charge a penalty as per law says, civic officials.

PCMC had deployed a flying squad to keep a close watch on various localities even as residents said they spotted trucks loaded with garbage dumped at the roadside in Ravet.

The local residents of Ravet informed that there was heaps of garbage lying server times opposite to Pawani Pride, Harmony and Druv Siddhi -- of Ravet and near the road going to Gurudwara chowk.

Dr Anil Roy, chief health officer of PCMC, said, “If residents witness anyone dumping the waste illegally, they should call and click the pictures and send on WhatsApp on 9922501872.”

In addition to it, the flying squads are deployed to identify the illegal dumping of waste on the roadside.

“I have informed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials and requested them to jointly tackle the problem,” said Dr Roy.

Pallavi Sangle, a resident of Ravet, said, “It is good that PCMC is taking stringent action against illegal dumping but, I would like to suggest if CCTV is available in these areas, it will help to reduce the illegal dumping menace.”

Priya Kale, a commuter of Ravet, said, “There is a need for taking legal action against the illegal dumping as it is related to common public health.”

