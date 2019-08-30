Those who want development, join BJP, says Chandrakant Patil

cities

PUNE Those who want development in their wards and areas, they should join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Chandrakant Patil, BJP state president.

He was in the city on Friday to conduct meetings with the district and city administrations ahead of the Ganpati festival starting from September 2.

While addressing a press conference in the city, Patil said, “There has not been a single issue in the state which the BJP has not taken up to the conclusion benefiting all. Hence, people have started believing that if any development needs to be done in their respective areas, they must join the BJP.”

“A massive induction of leaders in the BJP is scheduled on September 1 and this will continue later as well,” said Patil.

Speaking about Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) MP Udayanraje Bhosale joining BJP, Patil said, “All the leaders who want to join BJP are most welcome. As far as the NCP MP is concerned, he is a king and he is most welcome to join whichever party he wants to. Having said so, being an MP some formalities should be completed to switch the party.”

Talking about Narayan Rane, former CM joining BJP, Patil said, “The decision on Narayan Rane joining BJP will be taken by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and party president Amit Shah.”

