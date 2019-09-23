Three arrested for abduction and robbery of a man from Sector 72, stolen goods recovered

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:53 IST

Noida: Three men were arrested by a team from the crime branch and the Sector 49 police station in the early hours of Monday for allegedly abducting, assaulting and then robbing a 28-year-old man on September 20.

The victim, Anuj Goswami, had been abducted in his car from Sector 72 while he was standing at a cigarette vend around 12.30am. He was driven around the city for four hours before being dumped in Ghaziabad after the car broke down. He was also assaulted and robbed of his valuables. A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station after a complaint was filed by his father, a joint secretary with the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“The suspects were arrested around 2.30am along with the stolen goods from near Sector 52 Metro station. On the day of the incident, they were under the influence of alcohol,” senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The suspects were identified as Suraj Singh (26) and Manish (23), who work as drivers for a leading e-commerce website, and Aman Budakoti (25), who works as a bus driver. All three reside in Sarfabad, Noida.

Police said this was not a premeditated act. The suspects had allegedly taken the victim to a petrol pump and refueled the car, recharged their cellphones with his e-wallet and also withdrawn ₹1,500 using his ATM card, police said.

“The CCTV footage from the petrol pump was reviewed and the suspects were put on surveillance. We also had tip-offs from informants that helped in arresting them,” the SSP said.

Police said so far, they have not found any criminal record for the three arrested, they had been previously booked under Section 151 of the CrPC (detention to stop a crime) and were released from jail only a few days ago. The victim’s laptop, phone, hard disk, headphone, car documents, passbook and cheque book, his ID cards and ATM cards were recovered from the suspects. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 18:53 IST