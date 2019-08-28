Three arrested for abetting suicide after 26-year-old hangs self, family alleges murder

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:17 IST

Ghaziabad:

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested three persons on charges of abetting the suicide of a 26-year-old man who was found hanging in his flat in a colony under the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar police station on Tuesday.

The victim’s family, however, alleged it was a case of murder as the man had told his older sister that the three persons were out to harm him.

The three are relatives of the victim. One is a constable. According to the family, the man had gone with his cousin, one of the three suspects, for an interview in Saharanpur on August 25 and left his wife at his parents’ house.

“The next day, my brother called my sister and told her that the three relatives could harm him. He asked my sister to record the call. She asked him why they would they harm him but he did not reply and the call got disconnected. My sister got it recorded. The next day, his wife went to their flat and found my brother hanging. Both his feet were on the ground. It seems it was a murder. But police are projecting it as suicide,” another sister of the victim said.

“There was another call from his phone in which the voice of another person was heard. We have given both recordings to the police,” she added.

The police, based on the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, had registered an FIR for murder against the three men. However, the post-mortem report said it was a case of suicide.

“The report suggests the man hanged himself and it is a case of suicide. The room where he was found was locked from inside. There were no other injuries on his body to suggest he was murdered and had put up resistance. The three men were arrested for abetting suicide,” said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city).

The family said they would approach senior police officials as they still suspect there was a conspiracy and their relatives allegedly murdered the man.

Ghaziabad does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India foundation (Delhi-based).

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 22:17 IST