Three arrested for illegally selling liquor in Thane

Three arrested for illegally selling liquor in Thane

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Three people were arrested for allegedly selling foreign liquor in the market without permission. The police seized 57 bottle of liquor worth ₹11,690.

The manager of the liquor shop, Sudip Singh, 32, and his workers Robinson D’souza, 23, and Avinash Singh, 23, were arrested from Kasarwadavli.

They had taken a shop on rent and were selling liquor in the shop, which is not permitted.

Only home delivery is permitted in areas which are not in containment zones.

According to the police, the liquor shop has displayed their phone numbers outside shops. But, instead of delivering them home, the accused were selling from a shop, near the liquor shop.

A senior police inspector from Kasarwadavli police station, Kishor Khairnar, said, “Our officers had kept a watch on their activities. On Tuesday, we caught them red-handed while they were selling liquor inside the shop. We seized 57 bottles of foreign liquor. We have registered a case against them under Section 188 on Indian Penal Code.”

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
