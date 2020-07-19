Three cops, staff nurse among 18 test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:48 IST

Three policemen and a staff nurse were among the 18 fresh Covid-19 cases that surfaced in Mohali on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 531.

The three cops, including two sub-inspectors – a 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, and a male head constable, aged 52, are posted at the Gharuan police post in Kharar.

Authorities have suspended public dealing at the police post, while the health department has collected samples of 12 more policemen, who reported mild fever.

The 46-year-old female staff nurse works at the Mohali civil hospital.

Three male patients, aged 59, 41 and 31, are from Phase 3-A, Sector 80 and Phase 9, respectively.

A 50-year-old woman was found positive in Sector 127.

Zirakpur reported three cases – two women, aged 63 and 47, and a 40-year-old man.

Similarly, three cases cropped up in Dera Bassi – two men, aged 36 and 29, and a 36-year-old woman.

A 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were found positive in Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

A 40-year-old woman is from Sante Majra, while the remaining two patients are two females, aged 22 and 2, from Kharar.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all patients were admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. “We have sanitised the Gharuan police post and collected 12 samples. Reports are awaited,” he added.

Of the total 531 cases in Mohali, 318 patients have recovered and 11 have died. A total of 202 cases are still active.