Three duped in separate online frauds

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:11 IST

Gurugram: Three cases of online fraud were registered at different police stations on Monday after the cybercrime cell submitted its investigation reports against unidentified people who duped city residents.

In the first case, a 35-year-old private bank executive complained to the police on July 5 last year that while trying to purchase a secondhand motorbike, he was allegedly duped of ₹45,400 by a seller on an online marketplace.

According to the police, Alok Nath Kumar, a resident of Sector 38, contacted the seller of motorcycle, who introduced himself as one Vikas Patel, an Army official. A deal was finalised for ₹23,000.

According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), the suspect told Kumar that he was presently posted at Dhaula Kuan in Delhi, but had been recently posted to Jammu Base Camp. “Kumar, initially, transferred the token amount of ₹3,100 through an e-wallet and another ₹19,000 the same day. Later in the evening, the suspect asked to transfer more money as the motorbike was stopped at the gate and threatened him that if he did not transfer the amount he will not send it,” Sangwan said.

The police said the victim transferred the amount and after waiting for seven hours, called the suspect, who had switched off his mobile phone. Finding himself cheated, he complained to police.

In the second case, an executive working at a Sector 33 firm alleged that he was duped of ₹62,000 by a person claiming to be his colleague on phone, who asked for money urgently for medical emergency and he transferred the money. Later, when he asked his colleague about it, the latter denied making any such call.

In another case, Om Prakash in his complaint stated that ₹11,208 was debited from his savings account on May 27 last year after he had transferred ₹2,000 through e-wallet. When he called the bank’s customer care to check the balance, he found the amount was deducted. He said that he received a text message from the bank, stating that the amount has been debited from the account.

According to Sangwan, the police conduct investigation before registering the cases of online fraud and the process takes several months. “More than 10 complaints are received per day. We have registered FIRs in these cases and further investigations are on,” Sangwan said.