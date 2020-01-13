Three farmhouses razed to clear way for road in Sector 92/93

cities

Gurugram: An enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Prardhikaran (HSVP) on Monday carried out demolition of three farmhouses in Sector 92/93, clearing way for construction of a road in the area.

The authority had acquired the farmhouses’ land, but could not take its possession due to stay obtained by land owners. Around 900-metre-long section of the road is stuck, and today’s drive will help clear around 700 metres, said HSVP officials.

The demolition drive was carried out after the court ruled in favour of HSVP. On the remaining 200 metres, the officials said the stay has not been vacated but they expect that they will get a favourable court order in that matter also.

Sandeep Lot, HSVP’s junior engineer who was part of the demolition drive, said that the land compensation had been paid but possession could not be taken due to legal issues. “The court gave direction in favour of the authority and the action as such was carried out,” said Lot.

There was also a minor protest by the locals against the demolition, but police presence ensured that the situation remained under control.

Both the HSVP and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) have gone into an overdrive to identify encroachments particularly on land meant for roads in developing sectors of the city after the recent directions by the chief minister, who asked them to find a way for building the non-existent roads.

Residents in new sectors, particularly in 70, 80 to 95 and up to 115 are suffering because the ambiguous policy of the state government regarding internal sector roads. While the DTCP put the onus of building 24-metre internal roads on developers, the latter have refused to take this responsibility in their gated colonies or townships.

“A detailed survey is being planned as per directions of the CM to ensure that 24-metre roads are built,” said a senior DTCP official, who preferred anonymity.