Three FOBs to be opened next month

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:52 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday said that it will open three new foot overbridges (FOBs) — two of them near Mamura and one at Mahamaya Flyover — in the city by the end of next month.

The authority had in April last year decided to build FOBs at multiple locations to provide safe passage to pedestrians.

“We have started construction of foot overbridges at many sites for pedestrians. Some FOBs will be opened for pedestrians next month,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

One FOB is being constructed near Mamura on road number six that connects Noida with Ghaziabad towards Delhi-Meerut Expressway, while another is being constructed on the same road between Sector 63 and Wazidpur village. Third FOB is being constructed at Mahamaya Flyover on the Noida Expressway, said officials.

“The work on these 3 FOBs is expected to be finished in the next 20 days. They will become operational in February for sure. We started work after the authority realised that there is a need of the FOBs at these three locations. The selection of an agency for other locations is under process. Once the agency is finalized, we will start work at the ground,” said an authority official, not authorized to speak to media.

The authority is constructing these FOBs on a built-operate-transfer (BOT) basis by partnering with private agencies. The private agency generally invests ₹3 crore to construct an FOB, if the facility is without escalators and lifts, the official said.

“If they have to construct escalators and lifts, then the cost of the FOB goes up to ₹10 crore. The cost is recovered by the agency through advertising over a period of 10 years. After 10 years, the agency will transfer the FOB to the authority, which will then be responsible for its maintenance and will also get the advertising rights,” said the official.

Thousands of pedestrians in the city have to risk their lives crossing roads in the absence of FOBs. The authority has constructed around four-foot-high dividers to prevent pedestrians from jaywalking.