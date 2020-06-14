e-paper
Home / Cities / Three held for hatching conspiracy to commit robbery in Ludhiana

Three held for hatching conspiracy to commit robbery in Ludhiana

The Shimlapuri police recovered two sharp-edged weapons and an air pistol from their possession

cities Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Three persons were arrested late Saturday evening for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to commit a robbery, while two of their accomplices managed to escape.

The Shimlapuri police recovered two sharp-edged weapons and an air pistol from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Arvinder Singh alias Aman Tattoo of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Arun Kumar alias Gaggi of Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri and Raman Kumar alias Happy of Kwality Chowk of Shimlapuri.

The accused, who managed to escape, are Gurpreet Singh alias Prince of Manakwal village and Lovepreet Singh alias Love of Harkrishan Nagar.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at the Shimlapuri police station, said the police arrested the accused from an isolated place near a canal on the Star Road on a tip-off.

The accused were hatching a conspiracy to commit a robbery, when the police nabbed them. Two of the accused managed to escape taking advantage of darkness.

A case under sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station.

The SHO added the police have been investigating the past criminal record of the accused. A hunt was on for the arrest of rest of the accused, he added.

