Three held for kidnapping 15-month-old boy, cops suspect trafficking

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:37 IST

Gurugram The police on Thursday arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping a 15-month-old boy from Badshahpur. The police said during preliminary questioning, the woman told the police that she did not have a son and had asked two men to kidnap a boy to raise him. The police, however, suspect that they are part of a child trafficking racket and are checking if more missing cases of children, in a similar age group, have been reported from the area.

According to the police, the incident was reported by one Surte Ram, who works as an occultist in Nand market of Badshahpur. He told the police that around 10am, his grandson was sitting on a cot outside their house, when two men on a motorcycle approached them. One of them picked up the boy on the pretext of playing with him and as Ram went inside the house for a few minutes to get food for the toddler, the two men allegedly kidnapped him and fled on their motorcycle.

The suspects, identified as Rajkumar, 25, Sonu alias Lolu, 25, and Seema, 26, were arrested by a team of Sector 39’s crime branch officials and the Badshahpur police from Basai. The boy was safely rescued within 20 hours, said police.

Police said the boy’s family did not receive any ransom call in the intervening time.

Rajeev Deswal, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, said that one of the suspects, Seema, told the police that she had two daughters and had separated from her husband. “She said that she wanted to raise a boy and asked her acquaintances to pick up a boy. It could be a concocted story. Our teams are checking if the suspects have any link with a child trafficking racket,” the DCP said.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that one of the suspects, Sonu of Nuh, had a criminal record, and was accused of involvement in 32 cases of theft, most of them pertaining to vehicles. “He and Seema are in a live-in relationship. The third suspect, Rajkumar, is her the brother of her ex-husband,” the official said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police.