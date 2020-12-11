e-paper
Home / Cities / Three held for Panchkula youth’s murder

Three held for Panchkula youth’s murder

Had attacked the victim, Sagar, using a knife and beer bottles in Rajiv Colony on Wednesday night.

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

Police have arrested three men for the murder of a 24-year-old youth in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, on Wednesday night.

The accused, Rahul of Rajiv Colony, Arun of Saharanpur and currently living in Mauli Jagran, and Mukesh Yadav of Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, had allegedly killed the victim, Sagar, also of Rajiv Colony, using a knife and beer bottles.

They will be produced in court on Saturday.

In his complaint to the police, Sagar’s friend, Mannu, had said that he had an argument with the three accused after they waylaid him in the colony. As Sagar also reached the spot, the men attacked him with a knife and beer bottles. Sagar was taken to the civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

