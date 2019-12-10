Three held for rape, blackmail of minor

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:32 IST

Greater Noida: A man and two accomplices were arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl in Greater Noida. The alleged sexual assault took place in October, when one of the suspects raped her at a hotel room and then started blackmailing her.

When the victim told a mutual friend about her ordeal, he and his wife also started blackmailing her.

The main accused was identified as Farman, 20, an AC mechanic and a resident of Bulandshahr. His accomplices Arjun, an auto rickshaw driver, and his wife Hina live in Tughalpur in Greater Noida.

Baljeet Singh, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station, said that the victim works as a domestic help in a society. “The victim was known to Arjun and Hina for some time. The couple later introduced her to their accomplice, Farman, who lured the victim into a relationship,” he said.

The victim said that in October Farman booked a hotel room using a mobile app and raped her there. “He also shot a video and started blackmailing me and my family. He also thrashed me when I objected to this blackmailing. I shared the information with Arjun and Hina and sought their help. But they also got in on it. They were demanding ₹6 lakh in order to delete the video,” the victim told the police.

The victim suffered the ordeal for two months and on December 8, filed a complaint at Knowledge Park police station. Police said they registered a case against the three suspects under Section 376 (rape), Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), Section 384 (extortion) along with Section 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said police have arrested the three suspects. “We received information about the suspects’ presence at their rented accommodation in Tughalpur area. A police team conducted a search and arrested them. We have also seized their mobile phones. Primary investigation shows the victim’s allegations are true,” he said.

Police said that they are interrogating the suspects. “They will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Singh said.