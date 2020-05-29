Three hospitals sealed in Thane over complaints of not admitting patients

Thane Three private hospitals in Mumbra were sealed on Friday and criminal cases were registered against them after a rise in complaints against the hospitals of refusing admissions to emergency patients, including pregnant women.

The directives to file the cases were given by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Vijay Singhal.

“We have registered cases against three hospitals, Bilal Hospital, Prime Criticare Hospital and Universal Hospital from where we received regular complaints. These hospitals rejected patients despite beds being available or charged exorbitant fees from poor patients, including pregnant women for admitting them.We have registered criminal cases against these hospitals and also sealed them,” he said.

Mumbra residents have alleged that these incidents have become common as private hospitals are constantly rejecting patients or charging them exorbitant amounts as fees to conduct Covid-19 tests.

A 28-year-old woman, who was six months pregnant, died on May 26 after several private hospitals refused to admit her. A few days ago a 13-year-old girl also died when refused treatment for a liver ailment.

Singhal added that in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, hospitals were given guidelines to admit patients and a notice regarding the same was also given to them.

TMC has started the work of setting up its third 1,000-bed hospital in Maulana Abdul Kalam Azaad Stadium in Kausa.