Three in Pune under telephonic medical supervision for Corona virus

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 19:30 IST

PUNE: Three people from Pune who recently returned from China’s Wuhan have been kept under telephonic medical supervision by doctors from the state health ministry for possible Corona virus infection.

Although all three do not show any signs or symptoms’ of being infected through the virus, the state health ministry is keeping a check on them through telephonic supervision.

State health director Archana Patil said, “All three have recently returned from Wuhan in China. This is the third day of their return from China and although they have not showed any symptoms of being affected by the virus, we are keeping a check on them through telephonic supervision. They have been sent to their homes from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport when they returned from China.”

Patil refused to disclose any information regarding the patients but confirmed that they were least possible to be infected by the virus.

Since the outbreak of Corona virus, ministry of health and state government has issued strict guidelines and advisory to civic bodies and government hospitals.

Wuhan was one of the first places to be hit by the new virus named Coronavirus. This respiratory disease spreads through air by exposure to cough droplets of the infected person. The symptoms include cold, cough, difficulty in breathing, and pneumonia. Till now China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and America have reported corona virus infected patients.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official Sanjay Wavare from the health department said, “Since there are no direct flights from China to Pune, all the visitors and people returning from China are being screened at the Mumbai airport itself and accordingly being screened or sent to their native places. No case has been detected yet from Pune.”