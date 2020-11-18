e-paper
cities

Three, including 2 women, held for furnishing fake bail bonds

The court found the documents submitted by the accused were forged and ordered the police to arrest the accused and lodge an FIR.

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Acting on the complaint of Judicial magistrate Satish Kumar Sharma, the police have arrested three persons, including two women, for furnishing fake documents and bail bonds in district court to secure the release of accused on bail in criminal cases.

The arrested accused have been identified as Barjinder Kaur of Bholewal village of Qadian, Krishan Chand of Baldev Nagar of Morinda, and Bharti Rani of Nidhan Singh Nagar.



As per the sources, the accused used to charge anything between Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 depending on the case to help criminals secure bail. After availing bail, the criminals used to elude the police and refrain from appearing in court hearings.

ASI Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 466 (Forgery of record of Court or of public register) 467 (forgery of valuable security and will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) 474 (Having possession of document described in section 466 or 467, knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

