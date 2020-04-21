Three infants test positive in Dombivli and Thane

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:59 IST

In second such incident in Kalyan-Dombivli, a six-month-old girl tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 in Dombivli West.

As the child’s family came in contact with a positive person, all of them, two women aged 35 and 53, a man aged 62, were tested and kept in quarantine. They are now admitted to Shastri Nagar Civic Hospital, Dombivli. “The whole family is being treated as they are asymptomatic and not at a high risk. However, all necessary precautions are being taken and they are being provided with necessary medicines,” said Dr Pratibha Paan Patil, epidemic officer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation. Two weeks ago, a six-month-old boy who tested positive returned home in Kalyan.

Meanwhile, a five-month-old baby and a one-year-old tested positive in Thane on Tuesday, becoming the youngest patients in the city so far. The five-month-old boy is from a family of five who had tested positive in Krantinagar slums in Rabodi on Sunday. The mother of the one-year-old, too, tested positive.