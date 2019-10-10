Three injured as cab catches fire after collision with a truck on expressway

cities

Gurugram: Three people were injured after a car rammed into a stranded truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Thursday at around 6.10am on the Jharsa flyover near Sector 15. The car was gutted within 20 minutes, a fire official said.

Isham Singh Kashyap, district fire officer, Gurugram, said he had received a call around 6.12am, informing him about the incident. Two fire tenders with eight firemen were rushed to the spot to control the fire. “The car caught fire probably due to the accident. The speeding car rammed into the truck, lost balance and hit another motorbike, which also caught fire owing to the impact,” he said.

Kashyap said three people, including the motorcyclist, got injured and were rushed to a hospital. They were discharged after being given first aid.

“We sent two fire tenders to the spot after receiving the information. The fire was doused within 15 minutes. There were three occupants in the car, including the cab driver, who got down. However, one of the passengers suffered minor burn injuries while moving out. We have not been able to find out the exact reason for the fire,” said Kashyap.

During preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the car was attached with a cab aggregator and was on its way to drop the passengers at a hotel in Manesar, said the police.

Nisar Ansari, who is a resident of Fatehpur Beri in Delhi and works in an event management company, complained to police that he had boarded the cab from Delhi around 5.30am for Manesar. “The cab driver was driving rashly. I repeatedly requested him to slow down but he did not pay any heed to my request. The truck was visible from a distance but he rammed into it and hit the motorist. We suffered minor injuries, all because of his negligence,” he said.

Traffic on the stretch slowed to a crawl for about 20 minutes after the incident. However, no major snarls were reported, as a police team reached the spot and got the traffic moving again.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the police patrolling vehicles and traffic police personnel were immediately sent to the spot to control the situation. “The speeding cab had first hit the stationed truck and then the motorcyclist who was moving towards Hero Honda Chowk. Due to a sudden impact, the motorcyclist lost control, fell down and suffered minor injuries,” he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving ) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered against the driver at the Sadar police station on Thursday. The driver was arrested and later granted bail, said the police.

