Three injured in expressway accident

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:38 IST

PUNE Three persons have been injured after a driver of a Wagon R car lost control and rammed into a tempo near Amrutanjan bridge, on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, on Monday.

The car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai when the accident took place at 2.30 pm.

According to police, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and their identities are yet to be established.

Police inspector Kishore Mhasawde said, “Currently, the process of removal of the remains of the car from the highway is in progress and later, the injured will be identified.”

“A case will be filed late in the night (on Monday) after all the details are obtained,” he said.