Home / Cities / Three killed in hit-and-run accidents in Panchkula

Three killed in hit-and-run accidents in Panchkula

Two men riding a motorcycle were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle and a 40-year-old woman was crushed under a JCB excavator.

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

Speeding vehicles claimed three lives in two separate hit-and-run accidents in the district on Monday night.

Two men were killed after an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle in Raipur Rani.

The victims, Harjit Singh, 25, and his relative, Deepak, 20, used to set up tandoors at wedding events.

On Monday night, after wrapping up work at Trilokpur village, they were on their way back to Saidpura, Dera Bassi. As they reached near Manak Tabraan gurdwara in Raipur Rani, a speeding vehicle hit their two-wheeler.

They were rushed to civil hospital in Sector 6 with serious injuries, but died during treatment.

Acting on the complaint of Harjit’s cousin, Jasbir Singh of Saidpura, Dera Bassi, police booked the unidentified vehicle driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Raipur Rani station.

In another accident, a rashly driven JCB excavator mowed down a 40-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler at Sector 25.

Complaint Surender Singh, 55, of Indira Colony, Sector 17, told the police that he, along with his wife, Usha Rani, had visited Bijoli village in Yamunanagar to attend a wedding on Monday.

They were returning home on their Honda Activa in the evening. Around 6.45pm, on reaching Panchkula, they crossed the petrol pump of Sector 25, when a speeding JCB excavator hit their scooter.

Usha fell on the road and was crushed under the machine’s rear tyre. She was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors referred her to PGIMER. But, she was declared brought dead.

The JCB driver stopped initially, but drove away on seeing the gathering crowd.

He was booked under Sections 279 and 304-A at the Chandimandir police station.

