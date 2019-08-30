Three killed in two accidents on NH-9

cities

Two pedestrians were crushed under a truck that overturned while carrying a heavy load of construction material on NH-9 near Chhajarsi. According to the police, the two bodies were pulled out after cranes were deployed to salvage the vehicle. In another incident on NH-9, an 18-year-old vendor was killed after he got hit by a speeding truck.

According to the police, the first incident took place around 6am when Subhash Gaur, 36, and Ram Pravesh, 34, were returning home to Vijay Nagar after their night shift at a factory in Noida and were walking along the highway.

“Near Chhajarsi, the truck carrying construction material overturned and crushed the two victims. After the truck was pulled up with the help of cranes, the badly crushed bodies of the two men were pulled out and their identities were established. The truck driver fled the spot. The vehicle was seized and an FIR was registered by the police based on complaints by the victims’ families,” Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram), said.

According to sources, the two men stayed together at Charan Singh Colony in Vijay Nagar and worked at a private factory in Noida.

In another incident on Friday morning, an 18-year-old man and his 14-year-old relative were hit by a speeding truck near Masuri while the two were on their way to work, pushing their cart along the highway.

“The deceased was identified as Sameer, 18, while the injured person, 14, has been identified as Faizan. They both work as vendors and were pushing their cart along on the highway when the speeding truck hit their cart. The truck driver fled the spot, leaving the truck behind. We have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint given by the victim’s family. The truck driver will be arrested soon,” Naresh Kumar Singh, SHO of Masuri police station, said.

