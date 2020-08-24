e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three members of ‘Gulel Gang’ arrested in Ludhiana

Three members of ‘Gulel Gang’ arrested in Ludhiana

The gang would break parked vehicles’ windows with slingshots and make away with valuables; five cases lodged between July and August solved after gang members’ arrest

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
Five laptops, a scooter and the slingshots used to execute the crimes have been recovered from the trios’ possession.
Five laptops, a scooter and the slingshots used to execute the crimes have been recovered from the trios’ possession.(HT Photo)
         

Three members of the infamous ‘Gulel Gang’, whose modus operandi involves breaking windows of parked vehicles using slingshots and making away with valuables, were arrested near the Sarabha Nagar main market here on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, Amarinder Singh and Dharminder Singh of Shimlapuri. Five laptops, a scooter and the slingshots used to execute the crimes have been recovered from the trios’ possession.

Joint commissioner of police (City) Bhagirath Singh Meena said with the arrest of the accused, the cops had solved five cases lodged between July and August.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP- City 3) Sameer Verma said on August 20 the accused had stolena laptop, two hard disks and ₹32,000 cash from a car parked near a bank on Pakhowal Road. The accused were captured on CCTV and arrested during a special checking.

Gagandeep is already facing trial in three cases of theft and snatching, while a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against Dharminder. Both of them were out on bail.
Gagandeep is already facing trial in three cases of theft and snatching, while a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against Dharminder. Both of them were out on bail. ( HT Photo )

The accused have confessed to stealing a laptop from a car parked on The Mall Road on August 17, one laptop from Ghumar Mandi on August 14, a purse with ₹6,000 cash from a car parked outside Government College for Women on July 22 and a laptop from a vehicle parked near Millar Gunj on July 21.

Gagandeep is already facing trial in three cases of theft and snatching, while a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against Dharminder. Both of them were out on bail. The accused are addicted to drugs and started executing the crimes to fund their habit, said the ADCP.

tags
top news
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
‘What Delhi did yesterday, US does today’: Kejriwal hails plasma therapy
‘What Delhi did yesterday, US does today’: Kejriwal hails plasma therapy
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In