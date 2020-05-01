e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Three more Nanded pilgrims test positive in Mohali, taking district count to 89

Three more Nanded pilgrims test positive in Mohali, taking district count to 89

In the past three days, 18 of the 57 pilgrims back from Nanded in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus

chandigarh Updated: May 01, 2020 11:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
On Thursday, Mohali witnessed the biggest spike in the number of coronavirus cases in a single day with 13 people testing positive
MOHALI: Three more persons who returned from Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Friday, taking the total count to 89 in the district.

A 56-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son, both residents of Khanpur in Kharar, and a 30-year-old-man from Badala village tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

t tIn the pashree days, 18 pilgrims out of a total of 57 back from Nanded have tested positive.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the three patients have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. “All three are asymptomatic and are responding well to treatment,” he said.

On Thursday, the district witnessed the biggest spike in the number of coronavirus cases in a single day with 13 people testing positive. Ten of them had returned from Nanded.

