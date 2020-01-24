Three Noida children win Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 18:18 IST

NOIDA: Three Noida school students have won the ‘Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar’ for their achievement in sports and social service.

President Ram Nath Kovind, on January 22, awarded these children ₹1 lakh prize money, medal and a certificate appreciating their work, at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Noida’s sector 14A resident Parth Sarthi, 16, a class 11 student at Delhi’s Sanskriti School won the award for his contribution to social work.

Parth helped reunite 12 lost street children with their families. He worked with non-government organisation Rasta Foundation, under a project ‘maths and music’, to teach mathematics and music to children, who belong to the economically weaker sections of society.

He devotes his time teaching underprivileged children after finishing his studies.

“I enjoy teaching slum children at a makeshift school run by the NGO. I like teaching maths and music to kids twice a year. In the future, I wish to devote more time to helping needy children realise their dreams through education. The most beautiful part is that I learn a lot while teaching these children who are immensely talented,” Sarthi said.

The two other who won the award are Sanchita Tiwari and Rushil Khosla.

Tiwari a class 12 student of Amity International Mayur Vihar and is focusing on her board exams. She has won 40 different awards in the past four years in archery. She practises archery at the Noida stadium and in Delhi.

“I believe that time management can help one achieve great heights in life. I try to manage time well to focus on my studies as well as archery,” Tiwari, who has won three international awards in archery, said.

Rushil Khosla won the award for his achievements in tennis.

Khosla is the only Indian player in the Asian Tennis Federation’s top 10 list and has maintained his number 1 rank in the under-14 (boys) category for the past year. A resident of Ram Vihar in Noida’s Sector 30, Khosla was seven years old when he started playing tennis.

“I was thrilled to be a part of this award ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan,” Khosla , a class 8 student of DPS Noida (Sector 30), said.