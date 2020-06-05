e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three of family among four fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali

Three of family among four fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali

Meanwhile, one more patient was discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 107

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mohali district has 127 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which only 17 remain active.
Mohali district has 127 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which only 17 remain active.
         

Four fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mohali on Friday, taking the district’s count to 127.

Three of those infected are wife, 34, father, 66, and mother, 61, of a 36-year-old man who had tested positive on June 3 after returning from Delhi recently. The family resides in Sector 78.

The fourth patient is a 61-year-old man from Sector 70.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said: “All patients have been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. They are in a stable condition and responding well to the treatment. We are trying to trace contacts of the Sector 70 man. They will be sampled on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, one more patient was discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 107. With this, only 17 cases remain active. Three people have died of Covid-19 so far.

top news
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
LIVE: Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra crosses 80,000-mark; 2,436 new cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra crosses 80,000-mark; 2,436 new cases in last 24 hours
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In