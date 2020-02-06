Three persons arrested for trying to abduct woman in Jewar

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:56 IST

Police have arrested three persons for trying to abduct an 18-year-old woman on Wednesday night in Dastampur village. Their attempt was foiled after the woman’s family woke up and raised the alarm. The three suspects then fled the spot but were arrested Thursday morning.

Area residents people said one of the three persons is known to the woman.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP Greater Noida, said a person had filed a complaint Wednesday night at the Jewar police station about the attempted abduction.

“The complainant said the family was asleep when three persons trespassed into their house. When the father woke up, he found three neighbours — Sachin, Amit and Preetam — inside the house trying to abduct his 18-year-old daughter,” he said. The family raised the alarm and the accused persons fled the spot.

By then,neighbours gathered outside the house and they informed police. A local resident, wishing anonymity, said one of the three suspects was in a relationship with the woman. “It appears that the man and his two friends, had visited the house to meet the woman or elope with her. But as information spread through the neighbourhood, a number of people gathered at the spot and the suspects fled,” he said.

A case was registered against the three persons under Section 457 (house trespass) and Section 366 (kidnapping) of the IPC. “A police team conducted search and arrested the three persons from Jewar. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” Singh said.