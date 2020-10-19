e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three purse-snatchers nabbed in Panchkula

Three purse-snatchers nabbed in Panchkula

The trio will be produced before court on Tuesday

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

The crime branch of Panchkula police on Monday arrested three snatchers hailing from Himachal Pradesh for snatching a purse in Tapriya, Pinjore on October 2.

The accused were identified as Aditya of Solan, currently staying in Sector 24, Chandigarh, Varun Chaudhary of Hamirpur, and Kuldeep Singh of Una, both staying on rent in Nayagoan, Mohali.

Amit Dhiman of Una, in his complaint, said that he was going to Baddi with his wife and daughter on his motorcycle when the accused tried snatching his wife’s purse. She was holding on to it tightly because of which they pulled the purse so hard that they all fell, he said.

The accused left the motorcycle behind but took away the purse. The purse contained Rs 8,000 cash, a mobile phone, a debit card, important documents, and a gold nose pin.

A case under Section 379-A (theft) of the IPC was registered against the accused in Pinjore. They will be produced in the court on Tuesday.

top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In