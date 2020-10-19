Three purse-snatchers nabbed in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:06 IST

The crime branch of Panchkula police on Monday arrested three snatchers hailing from Himachal Pradesh for snatching a purse in Tapriya, Pinjore on October 2.

The accused were identified as Aditya of Solan, currently staying in Sector 24, Chandigarh, Varun Chaudhary of Hamirpur, and Kuldeep Singh of Una, both staying on rent in Nayagoan, Mohali.

Amit Dhiman of Una, in his complaint, said that he was going to Baddi with his wife and daughter on his motorcycle when the accused tried snatching his wife’s purse. She was holding on to it tightly because of which they pulled the purse so hard that they all fell, he said.

The accused left the motorcycle behind but took away the purse. The purse contained Rs 8,000 cash, a mobile phone, a debit card, important documents, and a gold nose pin.

A case under Section 379-A (theft) of the IPC was registered against the accused in Pinjore. They will be produced in the court on Tuesday.