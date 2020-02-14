Three senior citizens in Navi Mumbai robbed of jewellery

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:08 IST

Three senior citizens were robbed of their gold chains in separate incidents in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday within four hours. While in one case, the accused posed as a policeman, in two cases, they cooked up a story to force the women into removing their gold chain. The trio collectively lost ₹3.13 lakh.

The first incident took place in Ghansoli around 8.40am when Nirmala Arakkan Parambil, 61, was out for her morning walk. One person on bike stopped her midway and told her two men, standing near a car, were calling her.

When Parambil walked up to them, the duo warned her of a spate of robberies in the area. They convinced her to remove her gold mangalsutra and bangles. Later, they diverted her attention and fled with her valuables worth ₹53,000.

In the second incident at Kharghar, three men approached 65-year-old Rekha Nandrajjog when she was going to pick up her grandchildren from school.

“Three men, one of whom had covered his face, approached her and asked her where she was going. They told her there was a murder and that she should remove all her jewellery and keep them in her purse. Pretending to help her out, they stole her jewellery worth Rs2.15 lakh,” said an officer from Kharghar police station.

The accused fled on a bike.

In Seawoods, 70-year-old Subash Bhoir was robbed after a man posing as a police officer stopped him near a park. The accused, who was also on a bike, told him it is police week and wearing gold jewellery would attract a ₹5,000 penalty.

When Bhoir told him he was not aware of any such penalty, the fake cop pretended to help him hide the gold in his scooter box. The accused got back on his bike and was riding away when Bhoir checked the vehicle box and realised his gold rings and chain are not there.

Police said they have increased patrolling to prevent such incidents.

“We have identified a few spots where such incidents have been frequent and have increased patrolling in those areas. We are also holding meetings with women and senior citizens to increase awareness and clarifying that police will not ask them to remove jewellery,” said Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.