e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Three Shimla MC employees suspended for littering

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

A video showing employees of the Shimla environment heritage conservation and beautification (SEHB) society dumping garbage in the forest area near main circular road, which had gone viral, has caught government’s attention.

The incident has prompted the Shimla municipal corporation (MC) to suspend three members of the society, which is responsible for the door-to-door collection and disposal of garbage.

The SEHB society’s superviser has also been issued a show-cause notice.

The garbage dumped was collected during a cleanliness drive launched by the municipal corporation near the lift.

Nearly two tonnes of trash was collected during the drive, which was conducted by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Healing Himalayas that picks garbage from mountainous regions.

The NGO had tweeted the video showing three men dumping the garbage in forest area.

The organisation had expressed regret over the act and said its efforts to clean mountains were going in vain.

Senior IAS officers of Himachal cadre on central deputation, Sanjeev Gupta and BK Aggarwal, had retweeted the video as well.

Shimla municipal corporation commissioner Pankaj Rai has also met chief secretary Shrikant Baldi and made him aware about the action-taken report .

The civic body has, meanwhile, issued notices to sanitation inspectors as well.

top news
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
‘Reap what you sow’, H D Kumaraswamy taunts Devendra Fadnavis
‘Reap what you sow’, H D Kumaraswamy taunts Devendra Fadnavis
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities