Three Shimla MC employees suspended for littering

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:06 IST

A video showing employees of the Shimla environment heritage conservation and beautification (SEHB) society dumping garbage in the forest area near main circular road, which had gone viral, has caught government’s attention.

The incident has prompted the Shimla municipal corporation (MC) to suspend three members of the society, which is responsible for the door-to-door collection and disposal of garbage.

The SEHB society’s superviser has also been issued a show-cause notice.

The garbage dumped was collected during a cleanliness drive launched by the municipal corporation near the lift.

Nearly two tonnes of trash was collected during the drive, which was conducted by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Healing Himalayas that picks garbage from mountainous regions.

The NGO had tweeted the video showing three men dumping the garbage in forest area.

The organisation had expressed regret over the act and said its efforts to clean mountains were going in vain.

Senior IAS officers of Himachal cadre on central deputation, Sanjeev Gupta and BK Aggarwal, had retweeted the video as well.

Shimla municipal corporation commissioner Pankaj Rai has also met chief secretary Shrikant Baldi and made him aware about the action-taken report .

The civic body has, meanwhile, issued notices to sanitation inspectors as well.