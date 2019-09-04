TikTok muser with 42K followers arrested in Greater Noida for mobile snatching

noida

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:24 IST

Twenty-two-year-old Shahruk Khan, a TikTok muser with 42,400 followers and 27.86 lakh likes on his videos, was arrested along with three accomplices on charges of mobile snatching in Greater Noida.

Khan, who hails from Bulandshahr, lives in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida. He used to work as a cab driver in Saudi Arabia for three years and returned to India three months ago. Police said on his return, he became a member of a snatching gang, a charge he denies.

The three other accomplices were identified as Asif (21) and Faizan (20), residents of Bulandshahr, and Mukesh (25), a resident of Site 5 in Greater Noida.

Khan briefly talked to media on Wednesday after his arrest and broke down. “They (accomplices) had taken my motorcycle to commit the crime. I was not involved in the snatching incidents,” he said. Police have recovered five stolen mobile phones, one motorcycle and ₹3,520 cash from their possession.

During questioning, Khan revealed that he had worked as a cab driver in Saudi Arabia. “He got to know of TikTok (a social media app for creating and sharing short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos) in Saudi Arabia. He made a number of music videos and had a lot of fan following. But, on the other hand, he was leading a snatching gang in Greater Noida,” Sujeet Upadhyaya, SHO, Sector Beta 2 police station, said.

A scan of his TikTok profile shows that he has 42,400 followers and 2.78 lakh likes/hearts on his videos. “Aap ka apna – O Zalima”, reads his bio. The last video he posted had a punchline— “People make their life, I make my heaven.”

Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said police had received six complaints of snatching and theft at different places.

A case of snatching was filed against them in Kasna police station on July 26. The complainant, Ajit Singh, a transporter and resident of Ecotech 3 area, said three bike-borne men had snatched his driver Bhagirath’s mobile phone and ₹26,000. “The men had come on a motorcycle. They also thrashed the driver when he tried to resist the snatching,” he said.

The gang was also wanted for a mobile snatching in Knowledge Park area on September 3. The complainant, Tikak Singh, said bike-borne men snatched his phone near Tugalpur and fled towards LG roundabout.

The SP said police launched an investigation and identified the suspects with the help of manual and electronic surveillance. “We received information about the snatchers’ movement near Sector Alfa -2 in Greater Noida on Wednesday. A team from Sector Beta 2 police station rushed to the spot and arrested the suspects,” he said.

Police said that the four-member gang committed crimes in pairs and shared the loot amon themselves. The four persons were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

