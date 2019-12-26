e-paper
Friday, Dec 27, 2019
TikTok star Sonali Phogat's brother-in-law among six people booked for fraud

TikTok star Sonali Phogat’s brother-in-law among six people booked for fraud

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Hindustantimes
         

Six people including TikTok star Sonali Phogat’s brother-in-law were booked for fraud on Wednesday, police said.

A case under Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (fraud) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Phogat’s brother-in-law Vikas, his wife Konika, Dipesh, his wife Monika, Ramavtar Mittal and Bhagwanti. No arrests have been made so far.

In her complaint, Sonali Phogat, who recently contested the Vidhan Sabha election on BJP ticket from Adampur assembly segment, told police that she and her husband Sanjay Phogat had purchased a shop in Azad Nagar area. However, after her husband’s demise in 2016, Vikas and other accused secretly sold the shop.

She alleged that the accused did not informed her about the sale and took ₹30 lakh from her in the name of purchasing another land.

Sonali alleged that when she asked about the money and papers of the plot, the accused threatened her for dire consequences.

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the investigation is on.

