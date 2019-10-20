Tiwari cremated amid sloganeering by supporters

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:44 IST

LUCKNOW Family, friends and supporters of slain Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari, 52, bade him a tearful adieu as Tiwari’s son Satyam lit the funeral pyre at his native place Mahmudabad in Sitapur district on Saturday afternoon.

A large number of people attended the funeral procession that culminated at the cremation ground near Ramjanki Mandir. During the procession, Tiwari’s supporters shouted slogans even against the state government.

Tiwari’s body reached Mahmudabad around 2am.

Sitapur district magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari and superintendent of police LR Kumar also reached Tiwari’s place to meet his family and convince them.

Later, divisional commissioner, Lucknow, Mukesh Kumar Meshram spoke to the family and assured that the chief minister will meet them.

He also assured compensation to the family.

Meshram, inspector general of police SK Bhagat, Sitapur district magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari and superintendent of police LR Kumar attended Tiwari’s funeral.

Meanwhile, lawyers in Lucknow also protested against Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder. They gathered at a crossing near the Collectorate and burnt a symbolic effigy of terrorism.

They demanded the government to allot a house to Tiwari’s family besides a compensation of Rs 5 million.

They gave a two-day ultimatum to the government to fulfil their demands threatening to intensify their stir in case their demands were not met.

The lawyers also submitted a memorandum to the district administration as well as the police in this regard.

