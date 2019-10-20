e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Tiwari cremated amid sloganeering by supporters

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Family, friends and supporters of slain Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari, 52, bade him a tearful adieu as Tiwari’s son Satyam lit the funeral pyre at his native place Mahmudabad in Sitapur district on Saturday afternoon.

A large number of people attended the funeral procession that culminated at the cremation ground near Ramjanki Mandir. During the procession, Tiwari’s supporters shouted slogans even against the state government.

Tiwari’s body reached Mahmudabad around 2am.

Sitapur district magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari and superintendent of police LR Kumar also reached Tiwari’s place to meet his family and convince them.

Later, divisional commissioner, Lucknow, Mukesh Kumar Meshram spoke to the family and assured that the chief minister will meet them.

He also assured compensation to the family.

Meshram, inspector general of police SK Bhagat, Sitapur district magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari and superintendent of police LR Kumar attended Tiwari’s funeral.

Meanwhile, lawyers in Lucknow also protested against Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder. They gathered at a crossing near the Collectorate and burnt a symbolic effigy of terrorism.

They demanded the government to allot a house to Tiwari’s family besides a compensation of Rs 5 million.

They gave a two-day ultimatum to the government to fulfil their demands threatening to intensify their stir in case their demands were not met.

The lawyers also submitted a memorandum to the district administration as well as the police in this regard.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:44 IST

top news
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities