Tiwari’s wife attacks state govt for not giving him proper security

Soon after taking charge as the Hindu Samaj Party chief here on Saturday, slain party leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s wife Kiran attacked the state government for reducing the security of Tiwari that lead to his murder.

“The death is the failure of the government. Had he been given proper security, Tiwariji would have not been murdered. All the accused must be given capital punishment,” Kiran Tiwari said, addressing the media.

A constable and a gunner were deployed for Tiwari’s security. The gunner was present at the house the day he was murdered.

The 40-year-old Kiran Tiwari also said the party will not forget the sacrifice of Kamlesh Tiwari and work to fulfil his dreams.

She also expressed dissatisfaction with the compensation of Rs 15 lakh given by the government. “The government has given the money to keep us quiet. But we will not remain quiet, we will keep raising questions. And if something like this happens to some minister, will we give his family ₹30 lakh,” she said.

Rajeshmani Tripathi, national secretary of HSP, hit out at the state government for not recommending an NIA investigation.

“The BJP govt is not going for an NIA probe as it fears the names of leaders will come out as conspirators in the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari. Only an NIA probe can uncover every aspect of this case,” he said.

Before coming to Lucknow, Kiran participated in the last rites for Tiwari performed at their native place in Sitapur district earlier in the day.

