Tiwari sounded happy, say Titwala neighbours

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:11 IST

On Saturday, Arvind Tiwari’s neighbours in Sai Krupa chawl at Indira Nagar at Titwala – where Tiwari

lived with his daughter Princy – saw Tiwari washing his bedsheet.

“We have never seen him washing clothes so it was unusual,” said Jayashree Pachpute, 40. She remembered Tiwari had sounded happy.

The Pachputes had been Tiwari’s neighbours since 2016, when he moved to the chawl.

“Initially, he lived alone, but later his four daughters came. Three daughters left and Princy stayed back,” said Ramchandra Pachpute, 42, Jayashree’s husband.

“Recently, she told my daughter that she would quit her job and return to their native place,” said Ramchandra.

On Monday, the police showed Tiwari’s photo to the chawl residents and asked about his whereabouts. A girl led the cops to Tiwari’s house.

“I recognised Arvind uncle because of the hair parting he does and his clothes,” said the girl, who studies in Class 6. She remembered Princy because she helped the girl with the latter’s studies.

“When I came to know Princy didi is no more, I fainted,” said the girl.

,