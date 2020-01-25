TMC destroys vegetations grown using sewage water

cities

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) uprooted several vegetable cultivations which used sewage water for the crops.

Action was taken in Samata Nagar, Kharegao and Parsik Nagar on Friday. Around 10 such vegetations in Vartak Nagar and Kalwa ward were uprooted using JCB machines.

The directives to take action against vegetables grown using sewage water in the city was given by mayor Naresh Mhaske last week.

Mhaske had conducted a meeting with all the assistant municipal commissioners of each of the wards and asked them to do a survey of the ward for such vegetation.

Charusheela Pandit, assistant municipal commissioner, of Vartak Nagar said, “We found five patches of vegetable plantation, near the water tank in Samata Nagar, cultivated using sewage water. There was a well near the plantation. However, the well was merely for show while a sewage pipeline was laid beneath the cultivation.”

“The man who cultivated these patched admitted that the plantation was done using sewage water. We also conducted tests on soil samples from the area with help of the pollution control board officials and found the samples to be contaminated,” said Pandit.

She said that the corporation has registered cases under relevant section of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

Action was also taken on vegetations in Kharegaon, Atkoneshwar Nagar, Mafatlal Compound and Parsik.

The samples of soil and water on these cultivations too were found to be contaminated.

These cultivation too were razed with a JCB machine.

Mhaske said, “It is a known fact that eating vegetables which are cultivated using sewage water leads to many health issues. I have asked the administration to file police cases and book the errant people for manslaughter.”