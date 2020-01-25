e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / TMC destroys vegetations grown using sewage water

TMC destroys vegetations grown using sewage water

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 01:06 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) uprooted several vegetable cultivations which used sewage water for the crops.

Action was taken in Samata Nagar, Kharegao and Parsik Nagar on Friday. Around 10 such vegetations in Vartak Nagar and Kalwa ward were uprooted using JCB machines.

The directives to take action against vegetables grown using sewage water in the city was given by mayor Naresh Mhaske last week.

Mhaske had conducted a meeting with all the assistant municipal commissioners of each of the wards and asked them to do a survey of the ward for such vegetation.

Charusheela Pandit, assistant municipal commissioner, of Vartak Nagar said, “We found five patches of vegetable plantation, near the water tank in Samata Nagar, cultivated using sewage water. There was a well near the plantation. However, the well was merely for show while a sewage pipeline was laid beneath the cultivation.”

“The man who cultivated these patched admitted that the plantation was done using sewage water. We also conducted tests on soil samples from the area with help of the pollution control board officials and found the samples to be contaminated,” said Pandit.

She said that the corporation has registered cases under relevant section of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

Action was also taken on vegetations in Kharegaon, Atkoneshwar Nagar, Mafatlal Compound and Parsik.

The samples of soil and water on these cultivations too were found to be contaminated.

These cultivation too were razed with a JCB machine.

Mhaske said, “It is a known fact that eating vegetables which are cultivated using sewage water leads to many health issues. I have asked the administration to file police cases and book the errant people for manslaughter.”

top news
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities