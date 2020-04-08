TMC HQ gets disinfecting machine

TMC HQ gets disinfecting machinecities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:05 IST
Thane Municipal Corporation has installed a disinfecting machine at the entrance of its headquarters at Panchpakhadi. A TMC officer said, “Most employees are on field. The disinfecting machine installed at the entrance of our headquarters will ensure that employees sanitise themselves from head to toe before entering.” More such machines will be installed at other civic buildings and offices.
