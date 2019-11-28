TMC organises workshop on mental health for teachers

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:43 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation organised a workshop for teachers to train them to spot mental health issues in children, and motivate them towards scoring well.

Around 130 teachers participated in the 12-day workshop that concluded on November 25.

The training focused on the Vishakha Samiti and Maharashtra Civil Service rules.

A session with prominent officers from various departments and members of Project Mumbai, a social organisation that works for the betterment of children’s mental health, was also organised.

Nodal officer, Girish Zende, said, “It is essential for students and teachers to have a sound mind and positive mental health to understand and grasp students’ needs. Teachers should also be trained to understand the mental health of a student and deal accordingly; such built-in skills were checked and the necessary training was provided.”

Sanjeev Jaiswal, commissioner, TMC, said, “Teachers need to know what each student is going through and how to motivate them to reach better heights. This training will prove beneficial for the quality of education that is provided to the students as well.”