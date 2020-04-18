e-paper
TMC sets up PCR testing lab in its hospital

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:36 IST
Megha Pol
Thane Municipal Corporation started its own polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing laboratory in Wadia hospital to speed up the testing process for Covid-19. The city can now test up to 100 swab samples a day. Thane residents need not go all the way to Mumbai to get the tests done.

The testing of suspected Covid cases and close contacts of those found positive will be tested in the lab.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “We used to send the throat swab of positive patients to Mumbai to some private labs in and around the city. This used to delay the reports. There was an increasing demand from elected representatives to set up a lab in the city. The lab in Wadia hospital is operational and the testing of samples began from Saturday.”

Malvi said the lab has approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

