TMC to barricade 97 residential buildings in containment zones

Updated: May 05, 2020 18:24 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation has tightened its reign on containment zones by barricading the boundaries on all four sides of these zones to ensure no one can walk in or out without any emergency. The corporation has identified 113 such zones, which comprises of 97 residential buildings and 37 localities including slums where the east, west, north and south boundaries are barricaded, while the lockdown norms are still stringent in these zones.

With over 400 cases, Thane city is in a red zone wherein most lockdown norms are still in place. Thane civic commissioner, Vijay Singhal, issued a circular on Monday evening on what will be allowed in containment zones and outside of the zones.

An officer from TMC requesting anonymity said, “Earlier we used to declare containment areas and seal them restricting movement, however now we have demarcated proper boundaries of these areas on all four sides. They are barricaded so that residents cannot move in and out without an emergency. The police department will ensure that the barricades are in place in these areas. The zones have over 97 residential buildings in all the ten wards, whereas 37 chawls, slums and other localities are included in these.”

The stringent measures are undertaken to prevent the spear of the virus in other areas of the city from the containment zones.

Commissioner Singhal said, “As per my directives, the police will completely seal the boundaries of the containment zones. Only medical facilities and shops selling essential commodities will be allowed in this zone. These shops will also remain open for a time specified by the concern authorities.”

The circular also states that some of the lockdown rules are eased outside of containment zones. He added, “The single shops in residential complexes can remain open. No more than five shops selling non-essential commodities will be allowed on a particular road. The residents can use four-wheelers, however not more than 2 people apart from the driver will be allowed, while double seat on a bike is banned.”

The shops which are permitted by the local police will, however, have to follow all social distancing norms and also keep a hand sanitizer at the counter.

Workplaces to be secure

The circular also highlighted several social distancing norms to be followed by workplaces. The workplaces will have to keep the staff number minimum to ensure that social distancing is followed at the desks. The social distancing should also be followed in office canteens during the lunch hours. Singhal said, “A shift system should be in place, to ensure minimum employees are in the office. Thermal scanning of people should be done at entry and exit points of the offices. The list of COVID hospitals and helpline numbers should be displayed, while each employee should have Arogya Setu application on his phone. Employees showing symptoms should also be tested for COVID 19.”

Wedding with limited guests allowed

Social distancing should also be followed at any wedding ceremony. Not more than 50 guests will be allowed at such a wedding ceremony or any other private function. Funerals will also be permitted with merely 20 or fewer people.

Pre-monsoon and construction activity

Singhal has permitted the premonsoon work of different concerned authorities with prior permissions. The structural repairs, rainwater harvesting, waterproofing and metro works will also be allowed. In case of construction activity, those where the labours are not called outside of the city and can stay at the construction site will also be permitted.